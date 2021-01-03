Bethany Christian Services will now serve gay couples

On Monday, Bethany Christian Services announced that they will begin providing services to L.G.B.T.Q. parents nationwide effective immediately.

On Monday, one of the country's largest adoption and foster care agencies, Bethany Christian Services, announced that it will begin providing services to L.G.B.T.Q. parents nationwide effective immediately, reported by The New York Times.

The Michigan-based evangelical organization announced the change in an email to approximately 1,500 staff members signed by Chris Palusky, the organization's president and chief executive.

"For the past 75 years, Bethany Christian Services has never wavered from our mission of demonstrating the love and compassion of Jesus to children and families. We help families stay together, we reunify families who are separated, and we help vulnerable children find safe, stable homes when they cannot remain in their own.

These days, families look a lot different than they did when we started. And Bethany is committed to welcoming and serving all of them.

For us to carry out our mission, we are building a broad coalition of people – finding families and resources for children in the greatest need. The people we serve deserve to know they are worthy of being safe, loved, and connected. The need is great, so we are taking an “all hands on deck” approach."

