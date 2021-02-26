As spring approaches new bikes still in short supply at area bike shops

Bicycle shop owners have limited new stock heading into spring, and a shortage of parts for bikes that need repairs.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — During normal times, the Bicycle Rack on Roberts Street in Muskegon would have 100 or more new bikes ready to sell as spring approaches. This year the store has 12, 6 kids bikes and 6 for adults.

COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the bicycle manufacture supply chains starting nearly one year ago. The result is a worldwide bike shortage that continues and may stretch into 2022.

"It's crazy, it's difficult," said Bicycle Rack owner Tom Anderson. Suppliers are having trouble fulfilling orders from shop like his and it's unlike anything he's ever encountered until 2020.

"There's been nothing like last year in the bicycle industry," he said. "They can't get the numbers they need."

It's happening just as demand for bikes continues to skyrocket, also a result of COVID-19.

With only 12 bikes to sell Anderson remains busy fixing bikes, in some cases for customers who are unable to find a new bike. That side of his business is busier than ever but also impacted by supply chain disruptions. Some important parts like derailers are in short supply.

"We waited six months for some parts to repair bikes," he said. "Get your bike in now because otherwise if you bring it in once the riding season starts you're going to be put on a long waiting list."

In Michigan bike shops work during the winter months to restock and build up supply in preparation for spring and warmer weather. That's part of the reason most of the racks right now at the Breakaway Bicycles & Fitness on Harvey Street are full.

Owner Eric Moe says for the next few weeks his store is in good shape, that changes the moment temperatures hit 60-degrees and snow melt off bike trails.

"We wont be in pretty good shape when the weather breaks," said Moe. "Supplies are going to be limited this year."

Shop owners repeat what they've been told, the order fulfillment delays are due to everything from a shortage of raw materials, to manufacturing shut downs and even a lack of cardboard boxes to package bikes into for shipping.

Anyone with hopes of purchasing a new bike in 2021 is advised to shop early, and don't wait long to make a decision.

"We're probably going to be looking at a year and a half before we get back to normality in terms of being able to have the supply we want," said Moe.

The used market and buying a bike from Facebook marketplace or Craigslist may be a good place to find a bike. But used bikes often are in need of repairs and a tune-up.

