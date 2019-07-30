HOLLAND, Mich. — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with a head injury after crashing into a bus Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the corner of Clover Street and East 8th Street in Holland.

Sheriff’s deputies say the bicyclist was eastbound on the bike path when he attempted to cross East 8th Street at the intersection and rode into the front corner of a MAX bus.

The bus driver told investigators that he had pulled up to the intersection and stopped when the bus was hit.

The bike rider was wearing a helmet. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition for a head injury.

