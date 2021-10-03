Biden to visit Michigan on Tuesday

The President will visit Howell, Michigan to continue garnering support for his bipartisan infrastructure bill.

HOWELL, Mich. — President Joe Biden is heading to Michigan again on Tuesday, October 5.

The President will visit Howell to continue garnering support for his bipartisan infrastructure bill.

He will also speak on his Build Back Better agenda, which focuses on growing the economy by investing in working families, paid for by repealing tax giveaways to the rich.

The last time Biden visited Michigan was in July. He met with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters.

The group visited a cherry orchard in Central Lake.

Biden spoke on his infrastructure proposal and other projects. He stopped by Traverse City on his visit, as well.

More information is to follow.

