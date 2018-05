COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - It's the season for marathons and 5K's and one happening May 5th is raising money for hungry kids in West Michigan.

The Bier Distillery 5K walk/run is partnering with Hand2Hand to collect food for kids.

Hand2Hand feeds over 4,000 kids in 111 schools primarily in West Michigan. Hand2Hand delivers hope to hungry children - early childhood through high school - by mobilizing schools and churches to provide nutritious food over the weekends.

The race begins at 10:30 a.m. at the White Pine Trial in Comstock Park.

