COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - It's the season for marathons and 5K's and one happening May 5th is raising money for hungry kids in West Michigan.

The Bier Distillery 5K walk/run is partnering with Hand2Hand to collect food for kids.

Hand2Hand feeds over 4,000 kids in 111 schools primarily in West Michigan. Hand2Hand delivers hope to hungry children - early childhood through high school - by mobilizing schools and churches to provide nutritious food over the weekends.

The race begins at 10:30 a.m. at the White Pine Trial in Comstock Park.

For more information and to sign up, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM