Fire pits sold at Big Lots recalled

A faulty hose could spark a larger fire

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Big Lots is recalling nearly 11,000 fire pit tables because the burner kit might be installed incorrectly and could trigger a fire.

The fire pit is manufactured at Sunjoy Inds. in China

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the tables are 38 inches wide, 38 inches deep, and just over 25 inches tall. The lp tanks inside the table ignite using a push-button starter.

Sunjoy has received at least 17 reports of fire causing minor property damage and one minor injury.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recommending consumers stop using the fire pit immediately. You can call 1-866-578-0101 Monday through Friday from noon until 8 p.m. to receive a replacement kit. You can also contact Sunjoy online. Consumers should use reference number 21-027.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.