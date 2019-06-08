LANSING, Mich. - A Big Rapids man has been charged with multiple felonies for the possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material (CSAM).

The charges against Jason Edward Straley, 56, come from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

In April 2017, the AG's office received a tip about CSAM on a computer with an IP address connected to Straley's home. The AG's office executed a search warrant on the defendant's home and seized numerous electronic devices.

A subsequent forensic examination recovered thousands of CSAM images from one of the devices.

Straley was charged with the following:

One felony count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime – a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

One felony count of Distributing or Promoting Child Sexually Abusive Material – a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine.

10 felony counts of Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material – a maximum sentence of four years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for each count.

Straley was arraigned in Mecosta County late last week and given a $1 million bond. A probably cause conference is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, followed by a preliminary exam at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.