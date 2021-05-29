Big Rapids woman severely injured after rolling car, being pinned in vehicle

She ran off the road, overcorrected and rolled the car several times. She was then pinned inside the car, police say.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A Big Rapids woman was severely injured after rolling her car and being trapped inside the vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Police say the accident happened around 12:17 p.m. when the woman was traveling northbound on 205th Avenue. She ran off the road to the right, overcorrected and rolled the car several times. She was then pinned inside the car, police say.

The 56-year-old driver was transported to Big Rapids ER with severe injuries and was later flown by Aero-Med to a Grand Rapids hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

