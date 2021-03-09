Big Reds fans line up early for tickets to first ever Muskegon Detroit Cass Tech game

The first ever matchup between Muskegon and Detroit Cass Tech will be played at historic Hackley Stadium.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's just the second week of the high school football season, and already the Muskegon Big Reds are stealing the attention of football fans across the state.

Friday at 7:00 p.m. Muskegon and Detroit Cass Tech will play for the very first time.

The game will take place at Muskegon's historic Hackley Stadium which can accommodate around 6,000 fans.

Both Muskegon and Cass Tech are state powerhouse programs, each with multiple state titles.

Tickets are $7.00 for reserved seats, $5.00 for general admission and $3.00 for students.

