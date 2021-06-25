What the bills Whitmer signed Thursday mean for Veterans and Michigan residents

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed five bipartisan bills yesterday, two of which involved veterans – so what does this change?

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed five bipartisan bills on Thursday – Senate Bill 10 and 440, and House Bills 4040, 4050 and 4122. Two of them could impact veterans’ lives – the others, the Michigan community in its entirety.

Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Republican Sen. Lana Theis from Brighton, will amend the Open Meetings Act. The Act originally allowed the public to read meeting minutes on veteran service committees because they are a governmental body.

Bill 10 now allows for the veteran services to have a closed, private meeting to interview a veteran and their family regarding an application for benefits or financial assistance.

“People have a reasonable expectation of privacy, especially when it concerns personal and sensitive financial, medical, and other health information,” said Sen. Theis.

“This expectation is not exclusive to civilians, yet until now our military veterans have often been forced to publicly reveal such information when applying for benefits they have earned through their service. I thank my colleagues for their strong bipartisan support and Gov. Whitmer for signing this bill to help those who have served us in uniform,” she said.

Also signed Thursday, House Bill 4122 will amend another existing act, 1953 PA 192, to provide more grants from the County Veteran Service Fund. The Bill will revise eligibility requirements to include more counties in the grant program. Veterans can also now use the Fund for emergent needs, determined by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

“This was a change that became necessary because of challenges raised by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the new law will also improve services for our military heroes moving forward,” said Republican Rep. Annette Glenn from Midland, who sponsored the Bill.

“The improved flexibility allowed by this change will help ensure veterans get the type of assistance they need when and where they need it,” she said.

Other bills signed by Gov. Whitmer Thursday include Senate Bill 440 and House Bills 4040 and 4050. These have an expected impact for residents statewide.

Senate Bill 440 approved a pilot program to provide PET scanning services to the Michigan Department of Human Health Services without obtaining a certificate of need. This program would provide local hospitals with more modern medical technology.

House Bill 4040 will allow apprenticeship programs to operate without registering as a proprietary school. With an increase of programs, more Michigan students will have access to apprenticeships and eventually, trade careers.

“I am delighted that some of the innovations we have seen in Mid-Michigan will now be readily available throughout our state as our young people consider careers in the trades,” said Rep. Ben Frederick, who sponsored the Bill.

House Bill 4050 will amend the Freedom of Information Act to exempt information regarding the location of game. This Bill will better protect Michigan’s natural resources and wildlife.

“Participating in the traditions of hunting, birdwatching, fishing, and other activities show our love and respect for Michigan’s great outdoor spaces. Along with this enjoyment comes a duty of stewardship. We must ensure our policies protect practical, scientifically-sound wildlife management options,” said its sponsor, Democratic Rep. John Cherry.

To sum up the expected outcome, Gov. Whitmer said, "All the bills I signed today make a difference in the lives of Michiganders.”

