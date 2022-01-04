x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Bills open window for Anderson victims to sue U of Michigan

About 1,000 sexual abuse victims of a University of Michigan sports doctor would get a window to sue the school for damages under new pending bills.
Credit: AP
FILE- In an undated photo provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan, Dr. Robert E. Anderson is shown. The president of the University of Michigan has apologized to "anyone who was harmed" by Anderson, a late doctor after several former students said he molested them during medical exams at the school. One man said Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, that Dr. Anderson molested him during a medical exam in 1968 or 1969. Police started investigating the onetime director of the University Health Service and physician for the football team in July 2018 after a former student athlete alleged abuse by Anderson in the 1970s. Anderson died in 2008. (Robert Kalmbach/Bentley Historical Library, University of Michigan via AP)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — About 1,000 sexual abuse victims of a University of Michigan sports doctor would get a window to sue the school for damages under pending bills in the state Legislature, as lawmakers revive efforts to ensure the athletes and others face no barriers in court. 

Similar legislation was enacted following the conviction of ex-women’s national gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar, who molested hundreds of girls, including at Michigan State University. 

Under bills announced Tuesday, victims of the late Dr. Robert Anderson would have 30 days to sue regardless of the statute of limitations. 

The university couldn't use the government immunity defense.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Who is eligible to participate in the Old Navy class action settlement?