Billy Strings surprises students with guitars at his former elementary school

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Billy Strings, a Michigan native and Grammy award winner, returned to his former elementary school in Ionia County Monday to surprise students with their own guitars.

When the bluegrass artist showed up to Twin Rivers Elementary School in Muir, only a handful of people knew what his visit would include, according to principal Paul Frost.

"Billy contacted his old elementary music teacher, Sari Mercer, and told her that the guitar really saved him as a kid and that he wanted to give every one of our students a guitar," said Frost in an email. "It really was a beautiful and generous gesture, giving back to his former school."

As part of the visit, Strings spoke with each class before presenting students with their own guitar.

"Sometimes when I came to school, you know what I carried with me besides all my books and my backpack? I carried my guitar, too," Strings told the students. "And sometimes when I was sad, I would play guitar and it would make me happier... That was kind of my idea, I wanted to just come here and give each of you guys a guitar that you can take home with you and play whenever you want."

"A selfless and incredible act from an incredible artist," Frost said.

Strings won a Grammy award for his 2019 record "Home", and is currently on tour for his new album, "Renewal". He will return to West Michigan for the end of his tour, wrapping up with three events at 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids.

