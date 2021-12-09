OPEN SEASON: Bittersweet Ski Resort surprisingly opens runs

The groomers and snowmakers have been working 24-7 since Monday, so the Allegan County ski slope could welcome skiers and snowboarders early.

OTSEGO, Mich. — Ski and snowboarding season has officially opened in West Michigan. Out of nowhere, Bittersweet Ski Resort in Allegan County opened its runs at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The resort announced it was opening Thursday with a Facebook post.

"We made the decision Monday that we wanted to open Thursday," said Rich Peet, Bittersweet lift manager. "We started making snow all day Tuesday and Wednesday and spent most of [Thursday] grooming."

Peet says the snowpack base is 18-20 inches.

"We just wanted to open," Peet added. "Not so much to compete with anybody else, but because there's not much for people to do with now.

"People don't want to be cooped up this winter like they were last year at this time."

While Bittersweet is taking advantage of this week's cold weather, Mother Nature in Michigan can change on a dime. Weather forecasts are calling for day-long rain Friday, with temperatures approaching 60 degrees this weekend.

Peet says the sudden swing in weather isn't a concern.

"We want to take advantage of this window we have and make as much as we can, hoping the snowpack will stay," Peet said.

Check out Bittersweet Ski Resort's website for more information.

