LANSING, Mich — LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Officials say an endangered black rhino at a Lansing zoo has delivered her first calf.

The unnamed calf was born at Potter Park Zoo on Christmas Eve before 6 a.m. Zoo officials say the 12-year-old mother, Doppsee, nuzzled her baby within minutes and the calf was standing up about 90 minutes later.

Zoo officials say the calf is bonding with its mother and won't be seen by the public until the spring of next year.

Ronan Eustace is a zoo veterinarian and says the mother and calf will be monitored closely for weeks.