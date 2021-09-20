Blake Shelton celebrates Grand Rapids service members ahead of tour stop

Service members Cari Steensma and Kameron Gaffney were given front-row seats to the Sept. 30 tour stop.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — County music superstar Blake Shelton is giving two Grand Rapids service members a shoutout ahead of his tour stop in town later this month.

As part of his "Friends and Heroes" tour, Shelton is celebrating local heroes.

With the help of Van Andel Arena, Shelton's team identified Cari Steensma and Kameron Gaffney based on a friend and community member's nomination. The couple is serving in the U.S. Army National Guard military police and they are set to be deployed the day after the concert.

Cari and Kameron will receive a prize pack that includes front row tickets for Blake Shelton’s Friends And Heroes 2021 tour date at Van Andel Arena on Sept. 30.

The pair will get to spend their last night in town surrounded by friends and family at the show.

