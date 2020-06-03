SAN ANTONIO — Dairy Queen is offering $.80 Blizzards in honor of the restaurant chain's 80th birthday through March 15.
You do have to buy a full-priced Blizzard in order to get a second Blizzard for $0.80.
The company posted the promotional offer on its Instagram page earlier this week.
The offer only applies to participating locations, so make sure you check before you go!
