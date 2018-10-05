MUSKEGON, Mich. - Thursday marks the third day of testimony in the trial for Jessica Heeringa's murder.

Jeffrey Willis is charged with her death. Heeringa went missing on April 26, 2013, from her job at a gas station in Norton Shores. The 25-year-old mother was never seen again and is presumed dead though her body has never been found.

10:29 a.m.

Willis' hairdresser on the stand now.

10:24 a.m.

Follett steps down.

10:15 a.m.

Defense is now showing the sketch drawn up by a sketch artist based on Follett's initial description.

10:12 a.m.

Willis laughs as Follett makes a joke about height. Follett recalls the man she saw at the van was tall and not fat. She originally said there was no facial hair in her testimony, defense makes her read her initial report.

10:10 a.m.

Defense: 'Is there a reason you didn't just drive over to the store?' [Instead of watching from another parking lot.]

Follett: 'Cause I thought she [Heeringa] was taking product and it wasn't my place. I wasn't a manager.'

10:09 a.m.

Follett had suspicions that Heeringa had been stealing product from the store, she says that was 'possibly' one of the reasons she was concerned that night.

10:06 a.m.

Follett says she didn't see something, she 'felt' that something was wrong. But she did see the van.

10:03 a.m.

Cross examination happening now. Defense reminds Follett this is not her fault. "People do blame me for not seeing enough."

Follett had worked at the Exxon for about 7 years and says Heeringa had worked there for about 6 months to a year. Defense asks if she ever knew Heeringa's hourly wages, she says no.

10:01 a.m.

Follett went back home and soon received a call from her boss saying she needed to get back to the store because Jessica was not there.

10:00 a.m.

Follett breaks into sobs as Hilson asks if she ever thought to get the license plate. She replies 'no.'

9:58 a.m.

She said she saw pretty hair with blonde streaks and a bigger looking man.

9:50 a.m.

Follett says the light in back of the station was supposed to remain on, but it was turned off.

9:44 a.m.

Follett says she saw the van pull up to the gas station -- she was not working at the time just driving by with her now ex-husband, Eric Barber.

"Something wasn't right." She then turned her motorcycle around to see what the van was doing.

9:39 a.m.

Court begins. Prosecution brings Susan Follett to the stand. She worked at the ExxonMobil where Heeringa also worked and was last seen.

