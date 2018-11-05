MUSKEGON, Mich. - Friday marks the fourth day of testimony in the trial for Jessica Heeringa's murder.

Jeffrey Willis is charged with her death. Heeringa went missing on April 26, 2013, from her job at a gas station in Norton Shores. The 25-year-old mother was never seen again and is presumed dead though her body has never been found.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson is expected to call about 6 more witnesses to the stand including Willis' ex-wife and his coworker, Michelle Schnotala.

Live updates to follow.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Emma Nicolas is a multimedia journalist. Have a news tip or question for Emma? Get in touch by email enicolas@wzzm13.com, Facebook or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM