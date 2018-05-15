MUSKEGON, Mich. - Tuesday marks the fifth day of testimony in the trial for Jessica Heeringa's murder.

Jeffrey Willis is charged with her death. Heeringa went missing on April 26, 2013, from her job at a gas station in Norton Shores. The 25-year-old mother was never seen again and is presumed dead though her body has never been found.

10:00 a.m.

MacDonald was also responsible for examining cell tower data from Jeffrey Willis' cell phone. There was an outgoing call at 12:30 a.m. on 4/26/13 from Willis' cell phone to his home phone.

9:38 a.m.

Court begins, and Sgt. Jim MacDonald called to the stand. He's worked with the Michigan State Police in technical services for the last 20+ years. He took part in investigations tied to Rebekah Bletsch and Jessica Heeringa. He was responsible for extracting video from three different locations surrounding the Exxon station where Heeringa worked. First, a home decor shop in the West Point mall, which is west of the Exxon station.

In video from the home decor shop, a silver van was shown driving near Heeringa crime scene. Video was also extracted from the Old Homestead Bar and Boyer Coins, which also showed a silver minivan near the crime scene.

