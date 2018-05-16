MUSKEGON, Mich. - Wednesday marks the sixth day of testimony in the trial for Jessica Heeringa's murder, and it will likely be the final day.

Read more: Blog from Tuesday's proceedings

Jeffrey Willis is charged with her death. Heeringa went missing on April 26, 2013, from her job at a gas station in Norton Shores. The 25-year-old mother was never seen again and is presumed dead though her body has never been found.

You can watch live in the video above, on Facebook or read live updates below.

11:40 a.m.

Jury is on lunch until 1:30 p.m., but Johnson is filing a motion for directed verdict not guilty on all counts -- saying the prosecution has failed to prove their case against Willis given that there was never a body found. Hilson is defending that motion providing evidence to judge of how this case was proven including the Walther P-22, Willis' affinity for dark pornography and blonde females 'that coupled with other pieces of evidence there is plenty for the jury...as well as the silver van at the Exxon,' Hilson says.

11:36 a.m.

Johnson is back up after Hilson rests and asks another question of Kasher, he asks if Susan Follett said she suspected that Heeringa was stealing. Now, Kasher is done testifying.

11:32 a.m.

As a drug enforcement officer at one point, Kasher said there are several different ways an addict can get tangled in law enforcement. Hilson follows up with asking if Heeringa's disappearance was drug related, Kasher said they looked into it -- nothing proved to be relevant. "Never found anything that art any time that Heeringa was addicted" and she did not owe anyone drug money. There was no money or cigarettes missing from that Exxon store, it was one of the first things they looked for.

Kasher said that's why they believed it was something else. In Muskegon County, Kasher says a drug dealer would've taken all the money possible in this situation. Remember that $400 was left in Heeringa's purse, she had just gotten a paycheck.

11:29 a.m.

Tip #268 is the one tip that came in about Willis. That's what they are discussing now. Sgt. Baker and Cpl. Hare were the ones to investigative the tip.

11:23 p.m.

Again, these questions are straight from Willis voiced by his attorney. Now they are discussing Heeringa's notebook, making inquiries to make it sound like it was illegitimate.

Back to the two similar reports, Johnson said does he notice that the typos are even the same, Kasher said this is all normal essentially.

11:20 p.m.

Sgt. Todd Baker and Cpl. Hare wrote two separate reports from the same instance. Their reports are very similar. Johnson is saying the reports are virtually word for word -- indicating they were plagiarized.

Johnson is asking if one officer copied the report of another officer that would not be in procedure, Kasher says he is correct.

11:03 a.m.

So, they just had the jury leave. Willis is asking Johnson to ask a line of questions of Kasher that he does not advise. The judge asks Willis if he wants to move forward, 'I understand that.'

10:54 a.m.

Kasher said Willis made the 'VICS' file because in case the police needed something he could reference it -- 'or something.' Kasher said Willis did not register the gun because he thought he didn't have to, which was incorrect.

10:53 a.m.

Johnson asks Kasher if he recalls Willis saying he did not trust police. Kasher recalls that Willis said he did not trust police and that police make mistakes, 'that we're all human.'

10:41 a.m.

Johnson now asking about third shift, a shift that Kasher worked for 19 years. Trying to make point that it's possible to have trouble sleeping, but Kasher says he had small children so he was always tired.

Johnson's questions are bouncing all over the place. He is now back to asking about Kasher's training.

Jessica Josephson, sister of Rebekah Bletsch, just entered the courtroom to watch from gallery.

Johnson asked Kasher if he remembers what Willis said regarding the gun and underwear in his possession - which both belonged to Schnotala. Kasher said Willis testified that Schnotala sold him gun for $150 (this is the Walther P-22) and Willis said there was a running joke between them and he had asked for her panties and she gave them to him.

In March of 2013, Willis said he had water damage to his basement.

Johnson also brings up the Heeringa had been injured days before she dissapeared.

10:31 a.m.

Cross examination has begun.

Johnson is asking if Kasher if he knows what heroin looks like. He replies yes -- says it can either be brown or off white.

Johnson asks what Kasher interpreted Heeringa's mention of 'brown extracurricular' -- Kasher says he interpreted this as heroin.

Then Johnson moves on.

10:16 a.m.

Norton Shores Police Lt. Michael Kasher is back on the stand. His testimony was cut short yesterday, so he will conclude this morning. He is the lead detective on the Heeringa case, and he is also the State's final witness.

Kasher is recounting the process of interviewing Willis when he was first arrested. Willis said he went to the Exxon station around 5:00 p.m. on April 26, 2013 to purchase some gum.

Prosecutor D.J. Hilson is asking about Madison Nygard, the teen who was allegedly abducted by Willis, before she jumped out of his van.

Willis admitted during police interviews that he did take secret videos of his co-worker Michelle Schnotala and videos of young girls at swim meets.

Willis also admitted that he placed the Walther P22 (the gun taken from his co-worker) in his lockbox.

Prosecutor wrapped questions at 10:31 a.m.

10:06 a.m.

Court has begun.

9:54 a.m.

Court expected to begin shortly.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Emma Nicolas is a multimedia journalist. Have a news tip or question for Emma? Get in touch by email enicolas@wzzm13.com, Facebook or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM