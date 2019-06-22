On Saturday, June 22 a boat exploded on Lake Catherine in Hot Springs County.

The boat was in the water near the boat ramp when an explosion occurred, according to Lake Hamilton Fire Chief Doug Davey.

Six people were injured, three of those people had to be transported by air to a medical center.

Chief Davey said that along with Lake Hamilton Fire Department, Lake Catherine State Park Rangers, Arkansas Game and Fish, and Hot Springs County Sheriffs Department were all on the scene to help.

Gasoline did spill into the lake as a result of the fire.

Crews have deployed booms to keep gas contained and to ensure there are no lingering effects.