LOWELL, Mich. — In the midst of an intense storm that swept through West Michigan Tuesday evening, a boat was destroyed after being struck by lightning in Lowell.

The boat was docked on Murray Lake when Grattan Township firefighters believe it was hit by lightning just before 7:40 p.m. After being struck, the boat caught fire.

No one was aboard.

It took crews about 15 minutes to get the fire under control, but the boat is a total loss.

The strong storms also knocked out power to about 3,000 Consumers Energy customers in the region.

