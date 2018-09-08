HOLLAND, Mich. - A restaurant overlooking Lake Macatawa in Holland will soon be under new ownership.

According to a press release, RedWater Restaurant Group has drafted an agreement to acquire Boatwerks, as part of their mission to expand into the lakeshore. RedWater is a Grand Rapids based company, who owns six other restaurants including Gravity Taphouse Grille.

The city approved the move Wednesday night, RedWater said their plan is to keep Boatwerks operating as usual. RedWater also recently bought the Ravines Golf Club in Saugatuck.

Boatwerks' original owner, Joe Walsh, wrote that he was pleased to have found a 'top-notch' buyer.

“I wanted to find owners who would maintain the quality standards and strong reputation that I’ve built throughout the years. I am very happy to have selected RedWater Restaurant Group, a reputable, well-known and well-managed company, as the new owners of Boatwerks," Walsh said.

I’m confident that RedWater Restaurant Group will do a quality job in both operating Boatwerks and working with members of the Holland community."

Boatwerks has been open since 2006 under Walsh's leadership.

