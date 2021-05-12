Bob Dole's former speech writer reflects on his life and legacy

Richard Norton Smith is a presidential historian, was the former director of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library, and a speech writer for Bob Dole.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Bob Dole, a Senate leader from Kansas and Republican presidential candidate, died Sunday at the age of 98.

Richard Norton Smith was a former speech writer for Dole. Smith is also a presidential historian, and the former director of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library. He sat down with 13 ON YOUR SIDE for an interview reflecting on the life of Dole, his time as a senator, his campaigns for the White House, his life after office and his connection to West Michigan.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Alana Holland: I understand you worked with Bob Dole for many years. Talk to me about what you remember most about who he was as a person.

Richard Norton Smith: He was a very complicated person. And he would be the first to say he probably wasn't well served by television. Until late, oddly enough in his career after '96, within three days of losing, convincingly, to Bill Clinton, he appeared on the David Letterman Show. And they were flooded with mail afterwards from people who said, 'I had no idea he was so funny.' And as long as I knew him, and we were friends for over 40 years, people were saying the same thing. 'I had no idea that sense of humor.'

I was a speechwriter and occasionally, pressed into service I guess you could say, as a very unofficial political adviser. But mostly I wrote speeches. And one of them that was particularly memorable was for Richard Nixon's funeral. And people knew that Dole and Nixon were close. Again, it's part of the complexity of Dole. It's an odd relationship because Dole had been, some people think, overly defensive of Nixon during and after the '72 campaign. Nixon, in effect, fired him as head of the Republican National Committee and yet they remained very close. And I can tell how close. Nixon never did an uncalculated thing in his life. And that included planning his own funeral. And he wanted Dole to be one of the eulogists. But Nixon being Nixon, and knowing Dole as well as he did, knew that Dole, contrary to his public image, would not be able to get all the way through a eulogy without breaking down. And I wrote the eulogy. And he broke down. And it was exactly what Nixon had intended. And because Nixon was shrewd enough, maybe cynical enough, to know that for Dole to display his emotions so publicly, would in fact, counter the public image that he had among many people. So, Richard Nixon was not above using his own funeral as a platform to launch his candidate for '96.

AH: Let's talk about his impact on American politics. What do you remember most from what he did in his time in the Senate?

RNS: There are so many ways of answering that. You can look at legislation. The Americans with Disabilities Act might very well not have passed, but also, the Martin Luther King birthday bill, which Dole shepherded through the United States Senate. There's a whole host, Social Security was arguably saved during the 1980s during the Reagan administration by a bipartisan committee with Dole and Daniel Patrick Moynihan and Alan Greenspan. So, anyone who's receiving a Social Security check this month, they have Bob Dole, in fact, to thank for that. That's the legislative side.

But I think he will be remembered more for the personal story, which is extraordinary. It's remarkable that anyone lives to be 98. It is miraculous that this man lived to be 98. When you know that when he was 24-25, the doctors didn't expect him to have 24 hours. I mean, it is the Dole legend, which unlike many legends, happens to be grounded in fact, that I think people will remember this week for years to come. A young Kansan-wannabe doctor, ironically, went off to war, was grievously wounded in the closing days of the war in northern Italy, spent the better part of three years in hospitals on both sides of the Atlantic, went through one medical crisis after another, became, by the way, the guinea pig. He was the first patient to receive a miracle drug called Streptomycin, which today, of course, we we all take for granted. But it turned out, guess what, it worked, it produced the miracle. There was one miracle after another in many ways in Dole's life. So, losing the presidency, whether in 1988 or in 1996 when he was the actual nominee of his party, I think it hurt, but he put it in perspective. Compared to what he had been through, compared to what he had overcome, dealing with the defeat of the polls, was pretty small potatoes.

AH: Can you explain his relationship with Gerald Ford and that partnership in that bid for Office?

RNS: Bob Dole was of the generation, one of the last probably of the generation, who believed that there was something almost sacred about the presidency. That if a president asked you to do something, you did it. Gerald Ford, of course, and he had been in Congress together for a dozen years earlier and in the House. Dole actually provided the votes that made for House Minority Leader in January 1965. And so, it wasn't that unusual to think a decade later, that Ford would return the favor on an even larger scale by making Bob Dole his running mate in '76. Now there was criticism of Dole's campaign in '76, particularly of the debate in which he talked about Democrat wars. Two things about that is interesting, Dole himself never joined the criticism. Bob Dole was put on the ticket for one reason, and that was to win back the farm belt. Republicans were in deep, deep trouble. Jimmy Carter had a 30 point lead at the beginning of the campaign, but the Republican base was not there. And Dole's mission was to bring it back. And arguably he did, they carried all but a couple states west of the Mississippi.

AH: Why was he compelled to make make that run? What difference did he think he could make?

RNS: I have a very personal memory of that. He told me later on, he never showed a run in '96, that '88 was his year. And in fact, if you look back, people don't realize how close he came in '88. He, of course, won in Iowa. He always referred to himself as the president of Iowa. Three days before the New Hampshire primary, he was leading Vice President Bush, and then it just all collapsed. But '88 was the logical year for him to run. '96, I don't think he ever thought that he was going to defeat Bill Clinton. And in fact, I know at one point, he spoke about how difficult it was, and he was not a complainer, he was the last person in the world could complain about such things. But you know, he was out on the road day after day after day, pretending that he was going to win. And, you know, being hit day after day with bad polls and bad press, columns and the one thing that really, really bothered him was to have people in his own campaign who were leaking to make themselves look good. Well, you know, that's part of Washington.

That's another thing about Dole. He was in Washington. He lived in Washington for 60 years. And yet, what really counted about him, I thought, that he never left Russell, Kansas. I mean, he brought that set of values that he brought to Washington originally 1960. And he kept them. And with them all, with a sense of humor, a sense of humor about what they were doing, you know, this isn't brain surgery. No one is perfect, no one is as good as they made out to be in the press, and probably no one is bad. And that was part of that sort of pragmatic outlook that he brought with him.

He was what I call the original compassionate conservative. He came from very modest surroundings. He had experienced the Dust Bowl in Kansas, and would talk about these great midday blizzards of dirt that would roll across the prairie and envelop whole towns, and send people scurrying for shelter. And in his very modest house, it was a signal of stuffed towels under the door to try to keep the dust out. He was surrounded by people who were weathering the Great Depression. When he was county attorney, he on more than one occasion had to sign welfare checks for his grandparents. The experience, I think, seared itself in him for life. He knew that they were good people, decent, hard working people, who, through no fault of their own, were not able to make it. And he never forgot that. And there was a little bit of the Kansas populist in him that he took with him to Washington, and I think he kept it till the end of his life.

AH: You mentioned his sense of humor. I think a lot of people will remember him for it speaking in third person often. What was that about? And how did that speak to his personality?

RNS: I have no idea where it came from. I never asked him. I never mustered up the courage to ask him. But I know he saw the joke in it. He was in on the joke. He showed up on Saturday Night Live once. I think it was maybe Norm Macdonald who did a great Bob Dole impersonation, and he showed up. He played into the gag. But where it came from? I do not know. It's a good question. It would be a fascinating thing to to find out. I mean, it suggests an element of detachment. There were people who thought he wasn't running for president so much as he was sort of standing by watching the race for president and commenting on it, often humorously. He had a very healthy sense of the ridiculous. And that's the only way probably to get through politics, through a political career. The difference is that most people don't show it or indulge it. And he did. And sometimes it got him in trouble.

AH: What do you want people to remember about Bob Dole?

RNS: His decency. Other people will talk about and debate his skills as a campaigner or whether, quite frankly, he pushed party loyalty to the limit. There are certainly people who believe that he defended Nixon more than he should have in '72. There are certainly people who believe that he defended Donald Trump more than he ought to have more recently. And that's all part of the historical discussion that will play out. But right now, I'm thinking of his decency and his generosity. People don't know, he wasn't the sort to discuss it in public, but he was extraordinarily generous. Not just to family and and friends. But to a lot of charitable organizations.

I think maybe most important of all is growth. You know, Americans like to think, certainly, that presidents the minute they put their hand on the Bible and take that sacred oath, that a process begins, where they grow, they become more 'fill in the blank.' But in Dole's case, he never got to take that oath. His relationship with Bill Clinton is one of the things that people should remember, because, needless to say, they ran against each other in '96. And right after, Clinton invited Dole to the White House, he gave him the Medal of Freedom. And Dole said he had hoped that week, which was inauguration week, to be receiving the keys to the White House from President Clinton, but he was certainly grateful to receive the Medal of Freedom. And afterwards, Clinton took him into another room on the ground floor, the first floor of the White House, and there was a model of the World War Two Memorial in its current design. Anyway, make a long story short, before that day was over, he basically signed up Dole to be primarily responsible for raising the money for the World War Two Memorial.

He established the Dole Institute of Politics, and it was exactly the opposite of what you might have expected in 1968 to 69. When he was a very partisan Republican and Nixon supporter. He insisted that it be bipartisan. He wanted it to be, in some ways, an antidote to the kind of bitterly partisan politics that seemed to consume us today. Bill Clinton spoke, Walter Mondale spoke, President Bush spoke, who of course, had a bitter rivalry with Dole in 1988. I think the image that a lot of people who only knew him in his later years might have this week, is that extraordinary picture when President Bush died recently, and was lying in state in the rotunda. Who should come to pay him respect, but Bob Dole in his wheelchair, and with an aid and considerable difficulty, manage to get into his feet. Dole saluted his commander in chief, the man who had been at one time a bitter rival, and who became genuinely a very close friend. And that is the trajectory of Dole's life that I think people ought to at least take into consideration along with everything else.

