Bob the Spider Hunter working to make spiders less spooky year round

He has over 10,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Example video title will go here for this video

ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Bob McAndrews, or better known as Bob The Spider Hunter on YouTube, showed 13 ON YOUR SIDE what an average Spider Hunter looks for when they're out in the wild hunting spiders.

But the hobby isn't what you may think, as Bob said, no spiders are ever harmed-- they're embraced.

"Spiders has been a passion of mine since I was eight years old and I love teaching about Spiders and hunting spiders."

Bob and fellow hunters take time to learn more about the insects, their habits, the way the hunt, but more importantly as Bob explained:

"My desire is to have fun when I hunt, and I try to make a story out of my spider presentations. I have a desire to help people get over their fear of spiders."

Why is it one of the biggest phobias in the world according to Bob? The Bite.

"There are only two reasons why a spider bites," said Bob. "One is to eat, and you're too big to eat so forget that. The second one is self defense."

Bob said there's a reason why spiders are a symbol of Halloween.

"The Spider fits into it all the way back to the medieval days when there was witches," said Bob. "They were able to weave a web because they thought they were mystical with magical qualities."

However through his Youtube and spider lessons, Bob always has the same message.

"Spiders get a bad wrap getting dragged into this spooky time of year, and I try to tell people that they're not really scary or spooky," said Bob.

As for when people like Bob can take back up their hobby of spider hunting, he said it's usually in the spring when spider eggs begin to hatch.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.