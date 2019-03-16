GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum is going to host the Bodies Revealed exhibit nearly a decade after it was first brought to the area.

The exhibition is a unique display of real body specimens that have been preserved through a unique process, giving visitors an opportunity to view the complexity of their own organs and systems.

There are more than a dozen full body human specimens in the exhibit and a hundred organs. Many of the specimens are displayed in athletic poses that showcase the body's everyday motions and activities.

Bodies Revealed allows people to take a studious look into the skeletal, muscular, nervous, digestive, respiratory, reproductive and circulatory systems.

The exhibit will open on Nov. 16 and tickets go on sale in the fall.

