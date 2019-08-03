ST CHARLES, Mich. — According to a Facebook post, St. Charles Officers Conner and Yeager, with assistance from the Michigan State Police, pulled a family's cat from a house fire.

The cat, named Yoda, was rescued by officers during a house fire on Feb. 27. Officers who made the rescue joked that the 'force' was with them that day as they pulled the cat from the smoke-filled home.

