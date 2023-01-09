x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Body found buried in Michigan was a woman missing since fall

Police were contacted after a utility worker last week spotted a hand in the ground.
Credit: WXYZ
Alyssa Itchue, 28, was found dead in Detroit.

DETROIT — A partially buried body discovered in Detroit has been identified as a woman who was reported missing in November, authorities said.

The remains were those of Alyssa Itchue, the Wayne County medical examiner's office said Monday.

Police were contacted after a utility worker last week spotted a hand in the ground.

“I just felt in my heart that it was her,” Itchue's mother, Sonia Smith, told WXYZ-TV.

Smith said her 28-year-old daughter was released from a drug-treatment center in September but didn't have stable housing.

“I truly believe that somebody hurt her. I mean, who would have buried her?” Smith said. "If it was just an overdose, she wouldn’t have been buried. In my heart, I feel that somebody hurt her.”

Friends created a GoFundMe page to pay for a funeral.

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Text to 911 capability now available in Kent Co.

Before You Leave, Check This Out