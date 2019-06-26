MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police in Muskegon found a body floating in the water Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the Muskegon Lake shoreline near the 3500 block of Marina View Point on a reported water emergency.

An adult male was found unresponsive in the water and later pronounced dead. The subject has not yet been identified, according to police.

The medical examiner’s office has ordered an autopsy. Police said that more details will be released once a cause of death has been determined.

If anyone has any information call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724- 6750.

