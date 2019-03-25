KENOSHA, Wis. — Police identified the body of a woman who was recovered from Lake Michigan near the Kenosha shoreline as Amanda Hanover, according to ABC affiliate WISN-TV.

Hanover, 39, is a Kalamazoo woman who has been missing since March 18. She was last seen by family members in Michigan and she has no known ties to the Kenosha area.

The Kenosha Police Department got involved in the investigation on Thursday, March 21 when Hanover's vehicle was found unoccupied near the Lake Michigan shoreline. Police found a cell phone in the vehicle.

If anyone has information please contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-6055203.

