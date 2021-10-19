Body of 2nd missing woman found in Alpena area

A 31-year-old woman's body was found just two weeks after an 17-year-old's body was discovered in the same small town in Michigan.

ALPENA, Mich — Police found a woman’s body in a wooded area near Alpena, the second suspicious death in recent weeks.

The body of 31-year-old Abby Hill was found Friday in Alpena Township.

Residents in the northern Michigan community say they’re not accustomed to it.

Taylor Allen says in a small community, “it hurts.” Alpena has a population of around 10,000 people.

Hill's body was found just two weeks after another young woman's body was discovered in the same town.

She was Facebook friends with Brynn Bills, who disappeared in August shortly before she would have turned 18.

Bills' body was buried in the dirt outside of an Alpena home. A tip led police to the house.

The man who owned the property where Bills’ body was discovered is in jail on an unrelated case.

