Authorities say the body of a suburban Flint man who went missing on Christmas Eve has been found.

Twenty-five-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek was found Saturday in a Bennington Township residence. A 50-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge but hasn't been identified pending arraignment.

Police say he could be arraigned as early as Monday. Bacon's roommate, Michelle Myers, tells MLive.com he was going to see a man he'd met on a dating app.

Family members reported him missing when he didn't show up Christmas breakfast. Bacon worked as a hairstylist and was a student.

