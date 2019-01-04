GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A missing Kent County man was found dead in an unattached garage at his home Sunday night.
Russell Anderson, a 56-year-old man from Gaines Township, was last seen leaving his house on a bicycle on March 18.
The garage was searched several times by law enforcement and family members after Anderson was reported missing.
At some point after he was reported missing, Anderson went back to the garage without telling his family members. There was evidence of drug use found at the scene.
An autopsy was conducted today and there were no signs of foul play. The final results of the autopsy are pending toxicology.
The estimated time of death is around March 28.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.