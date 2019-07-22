The body of a 58-year-old Caledonia man was recovered Monday afternoon, two days after he was reported missing.

On Saturday, Michael Raymond Pawloski was swimming off his pontoon on Green Lake when he went under the water. Crews searched for him for the rest of the weekend and into Monday.

The rescue and recovery team found Pawloski just after 2:15 p.m. The teams used various types of technology during the search, including side imaging systems, underwater sonar and an underwater ROV.

When a distinctive part of the lake bottom was observed, divers were deployed. Pawloski was located and recovered. He was found at a depth of 60 feet with a 43 degree water temperature.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by several agencies including the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, the Michigan State Police Underwater Recovery Unit, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, the Wayland Townshup and Yankee Springs Fire Department and the Leighton Township Fire department.

