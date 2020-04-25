WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. — The search for a missing 6-year-old and his father has ended. On April 13, the body of 29-year-old Justin Oaks was found near the mouth of Lake Erie. At the time, his 6-year-old son Jaxon Oaks was still missing. Both had been reported missing by family after they left on a fishing trip March 29 and could not be contacted.

A relative continuing the search for Jaxon discovered a body in the Huron River and reported it to Michigan State Police on April 24. The Michigan DNR assisted in recovering the body, which was then positively identified as Jaxon Oaks.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact Trooper Evan Ashley of the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

