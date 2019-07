GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man drowned in the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids Monday evening.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department said a homeless man who lived by the water was trying to cross the dam near the Fish Ladder, but he turned around to swim instead.

A bystander saw the man go under the water and called police just after 5 p.m. The man resurfaced but then went back under.

The fire department used boats to search the river for the man.

He was pulled from the river just after 7 p.m. and life-saving efforts were started immediately. However, they were unsuccessful.

