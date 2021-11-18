Boil-order advisory issued in South Haven following water main break

Water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled before use.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — A boil-order is issued for South Haven residents after a water main broke Thursday night.

The water main, located at Phoenix and Bluestar Highway, caused the system's pressure to drop below 20 psi for the below area.

The main break also caused the highway to close for a period of time.

Water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled before use. The water should come to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes prior to cooling, the city says.

The city of South Haven will notify residents when the order is lifted.

