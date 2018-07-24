GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are trying to determine if a 63-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting preteen girls at a suburban Grand Rapids apartment complex may have abused other children during his extended stay there last year.

Kent County investigators say Juan Camargo is “a significant threat’’ to children. He has a criminal history dating back to the 1970s.

“It is a blend between children he knew and children he didn’t know,’’ Kent County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joel Roon said. “It takes a bold predator to accomplish that and something we don’t see very often.’’

Investigators have identified five victims; criminal charges have been filed in three cases. The assaults occurred last year at Autumn Ridge apartments on Mayfield Avenue NE in Kent County’s Plainfield Township.

“By the very circumstances that led him to sexually abusing these children who are not previously known to him, we are concerned there could be more victims,’’ Roon said Tuesday, July 24.

Kent County investigators got involved in mid-November when a child disclosed that she had been sexually abused at Autumn Ridge apartments. Camargo was arrested within a week.

He faces numerous felony charges, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct and child sexually abusive commercial activity involving girls younger than 13.

In one case, a girl was raped twice, court records show. In another case, a girl said Camargo fondled her through her clothing. In a third case, an eight-year-old girl said Camargo “made her pull her pants down and he took several photos of her private parts,’’ court records show.

Detectives recovered two photos from Camargo’s cellphone “that appear to be a female child’s genitalia,’’ a Kent County detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

In addition to sexual assault and child sexually abusive activity, Camargo is charged with being a habitual offender for numerous felony convictions dating back to 1974. They include arson, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and fleeing police. The offenses occurred in Oceana and Wayne counties.

If convicted, Camargo faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years, and up to life, in prison. He could also be ordered to serve his sentences consecutive to one another. Camargo is being held in the Kent County Jail.

Although Camargo was charged back in November, prosecution was put on hold while he underwent competency and criminal responsibility exams. Camargo is scheduled to appear in Kent County’s 63rd District Court on Aug. 3 to hear evidence against him in the three cases.

Investigators are trying to determine if there are other victims who have yet to come forward. “The reason for us reaching out to the public is we are concerned that there could be more victims,’’ Roon said.

Camargo spent time at a playground at the apartment complex during several months last year, which is cause for concern, Roon said.

A spokeswoman for the apartment complex said staff had no knowledge of Camargo residing at the property.

“The accused suspect was illegally visiting our community without our knowledge and was not an authorized resident of Autumn Ridge Apartments,’’ Lindsay Ringle, area manager for First Pacific Group, said in an email Tuesday afternoon. “We are working diligently with the Kent County Sheriff Department to ensure justice and closure for those involved.’’

