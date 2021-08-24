Bomb squad investigated 'suspicious item' near Ottawa County buildings, found no danger

Authorities contacted the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad to ensure there is no danger to the public.

HOLLAND, Mich — Update, 8/24/2021 at 11:20 a.m.: The item was inspected by the Michigan State Police and determined not to be dangerous.

Police believe it was not left with malicious intent and there is no danger to the public.

The item was removed and James Street is now opened after closing for approximately 10 minutes. The buildings in the area are also reopened.

Original story: The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious item near the Ottawa County local government buildings Tuesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to 12265 James Street on a report of an unattended suspicious item.

Deputies found the item in the lawn area.

Just to be safe, authorities called in the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad to check it out.

James Street will be closed between 120th Avenue and Westshore Drive while crews inspect the item.

You're asked to avoid the area for the time being.

