GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The East Grand Rapids High School has been evacuated Monday morning following a bomb threat.

According to East Grand Rapids Dept. of Public Safety, the threat was called into the school and left as a message. When officials learned of it, they immediately sent students home.

A bomb squad has been called in to search the now empty school.

School officials have canceled school for students, however, there is no other threat at any of the other schools so kindergarten through eighth grade is still in session.

#EastGrandRapids High School is closed following a #bomb threat called in this morning. Police are using K-9 dogs to search the building. Police are conducting extra patrols throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/j7csdteW1R — Angela Cunningham (@A_Cunningham) October 29, 2018

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

