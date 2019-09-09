ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office says deputies have now arrested both suspects in an armed gas station robbery from last month.

Authorities arrested 35-year-old Daniel Morris, of Newaygo, in the Jackson area on August 28. Police got a tip that led to his location. He was charged with armed robbery by the county prosecutor's office.

The second suspect, Brandon Gilley, was arrested late last week and has been charged with armed robbery and possession of meth.

The incident happened at the Mobil gas station located at 3620 14 Mile Rd. NE in Algoma Township on August 22. Investigators say Gilley and Morris went into the store with a handgun and stole money from the register, as well as cigarettes.

Both men are awaiting trial at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

Two men are sought for the armed robbery of a Kent County gas station Thursday morning.

Provided

One of two suspects seen taking cash from the register at the Mobil station on 14 Mile Road in Algoma Township.

Provided

Other headlines on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.