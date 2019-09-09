ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office says deputies have now arrested both suspects in an armed gas station robbery from last month.
Authorities arrested 35-year-old Daniel Morris, of Newaygo, in the Jackson area on August 28. Police got a tip that led to his location. He was charged with armed robbery by the county prosecutor's office.
The second suspect, Brandon Gilley, was arrested late last week and has been charged with armed robbery and possession of meth.
The incident happened at the Mobil gas station located at 3620 14 Mile Rd. NE in Algoma Township on August 22. Investigators say Gilley and Morris went into the store with a handgun and stole money from the register, as well as cigarettes.
Both men are awaiting trial at the Kent County Correctional Facility.
