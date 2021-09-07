Bothers to open 'Ludington Meat Company' this fall

The brothers, both GVSU grads, want to open an all-in-one market, deli, butcher, smokehouse, BBQ and bar.

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Two brothers are opening a meat company that will offer shoppers a wide array of food options, from butcher block to deli to BBQ meats.

Brothers Alec and Corey Sanders, both Grand Valley State University graduates, dreamed up Ludington Meat Company.

The business has plans to open in late fall at 3815 US-10 off of US-31 in Ludington. Construction crews have already begun transforming the old Staples office supply store into a 14,600 square-foot grocery.

Here are some featured items the company will offer:

On-site smokehouses for cooking the company’s own signature brand of bacon, ham, sausages, bratwursts, snack sticks, jerky, salami, hot dogs, bologna and more smoked meat products.

Butcher block and market with extensive meat product line including a large selection of fresh cuts of beef and pork, a variety of fresh and frozen poultry, fish, and seafood products – many locally harvested in Michigan and the Midwest.

Full-service deli counter featuring Ludington Meat Co. brand smoked meats, made-to-order sandwiches, and a variety of salad options. National brands such as Boar’s Head meats and cheeses also will be available.

Deer processing center specializing in a large selection of sausages with convenient vacuum-seal packaging.

In-house taproom/grill serving 4-6 beers on draft (including Michigan craft beer), wine and liquor for shoppers to “sip and shop” or enjoy a beverage and bite at the indoor seating area. An adjacent grill will serve a limited menu of fresh-cooked barbecue items and a daily special for on-site or to-go dining.

Outdoor patio/beer garden in front of the restaurant, featuring a 25’ x 45’ patio area with tables for consuming purchased food and drink on site and space for lawn games.

Ludington Meat Company will sell fresh smoked meats; fresh and frozen beef, pork, poultry, fish and seafood; plus accompaniments.

The store also will serve as a specialty grocer, offering fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables; grilling accompaniments like fresh breads, spices, sauces, marinades, condiments and cheeses; wine, craft and domestic beer; and picnic/camping supplies.

“It has always been our lifelong dream to open a meat market destination in our beautiful hometown of Ludington,” said co-owner Corey Sanders. “We have a passion for manufacturing, curing, and smoking quality meats. We are thrilled to bring a new brand of meat products to this region of Michigan to serve our community and those who visit.”

“We want to offer a large variety of quality products and be a ‘one-stop-shop’ with everything you need for a perfect meal, special occasion, large party or gathering,” said co-owner Alec Sanders. “We also plan to stock as many Michigan-made products as possible.”

The company is hiring around 20 new full-time and part-time staff members.

