Bouldering park coming to Grand Rapids next spring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Next spring, Grand Rapids will soon be home to an easily accessible bouldering park.

The City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation says with the help of the Grand Rapids Boulder Project, Highland Park along Grand Avenue NE will be the site for climbers of all ages and abilities.

Construction crews have poured concrete pads that will serve as the foundation for the bouldering structures.

Williams & Works, a Grand Rapids engineering and surveying company, is working on the two 12-foot structures.

The climbing walls are designed to look vaguely like outdoor boulders, and developers said the climbing routes will change frequently to encourage climbers to come back for more challenges.

Funds to create the park are thanks in part to the dedicated parks millage passed by Grand Rapids voters in 2013.

