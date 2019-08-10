SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. - The driver of a box truck had to be extricated by first responders after it flipped on its side Tuesday afternoon in South Haven.

According to South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES), they responded around 1:40 p.m. to a two-vehicle accident on Blue Star highway near the Black River bridge in South Haven.

The box truck was traveling northbound when it apparently swerved to avoid another truck pulling a trailer that was entering the highway. The box truck hit the trailer, went out of control and slid on its side, spilling a load of heavy metal items.

The driver of the box truck was taken to Bronson-South Haven Hospital by ambulance.

The accident is currently under investigation by the South Haven Police Department.

