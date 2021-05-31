x
Boy, 2, dies after falling from tractor; driver was drinking

The boy was riding with a 33-year-old driver Saturday in Brandon Township, who told police he had been drinking beforehand.
BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 2-year-old boy fell from a tractor in Oakland County and died. 

The boy was riding with a 33-year-old driver Saturday in Brandon Township. The man told officers that he had been drinking alcohol prior to the tractor ride. 

The Sterling Heights boy was taken to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township. The cause of death was blunt force trauma. 

The incident remains under investigation.

