NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Ah, the cold, creamy filling. The soft cookie bookends. There's nothing quite like an ice cream sandwich, especially during the summer. If you don't remember your first encounter with the sweet goodness, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy may help bring back the memory.

Elaine Rudolph shared video of her great-nephew, Noah, devouring his first ice cream sandwich in a pool at her home. You could tell Noah truly enjoyed it, too, even after he dropped it in the water not once, but twice. It just goes to show you that the Five-second Rule always is in effect, even if you're in a pool!

"He's the sunshine of my life," Rudolph wrote. She told 13News Now that she tries to have a pool day once at week at her house in Norfolk.

