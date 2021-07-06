Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore opens pool to club, community members

Until renovations are completed, access to the facility for the community will be limited to hours when the Clubhouse’s youth programming is not in session.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Lap swimming and open swim are now available to the public at the Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore’s new Clubhouse at 900 W Western Ave, on the shore of Muskegon Lake in downtown Muskegon.

Aquatics Director for the BGCML Robin Dennany says she is excited to reopen the pool to the community.

“It’s been a long 15 months since the pool shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic," she says. "When the Community College decided to close the facility for good and seek buyers, many of us believed that the pool would never be reopened again."

Dennany was the former Aquatics Coordinator at the Lakeshore Fitness Center before the building was shuttered in March 2020.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our community. While it’s not the same full-service gym facility that it was before, we aim to continue to grow our offerings in the future to include group fitness classes, swim lessons, racquetball and more for the whole community.”

The Clubhouse capital campaign is still in action, raising the funds to complete a full renovation of the facility. Until renovations are completed, access to the facility for the community will be limited to hours when the Clubhouse’s youth programming is not in session.

Morning Swim hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday starting July 6. For a $5 drop-in fee, swimmers can enjoy access to the locker rooms, showers and pool. At this time, towel service is not available. Summer season passes are available for both individuals and families ($100 and $250, respectively). Swim lessons, aquatic fitness classes and lap swim master classes are expected to be added to the pool's schedule later this summer.

“We are starting slow,” says Dennany. “The goal is to be sustainable for the long term. I believe that if the community continues to support the Boys and Girls Club mission, with their time, talent and treasure (both in the form of participation in our pool and fitness offerings, as well as monetary donations) we can keep this vital community asset accessible for all for decades to come,” says Dennany.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.