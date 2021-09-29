Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore offering lifeguard training course in October

Robin Dennany, Aquatics Director for Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore says even an average swimmer can perfect the skills to become a lifeguard.

Robin Dennany, Aquatics Director at the Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore says even an average swimmer can perfect the skills necessary to pass the American Red Cross Lifeguard training course.

That class will be offered at the club starting in October. It's open to any community member or club members who will be at least 15 years old by Oct. 24.

"Everyone wants the pool to be open more, which is great," said Dennany. "Our biggest problem is that we just don't have the lifeguards."

Since opening the pool in July Dennany says more than 200 club members have swam in the pool. Some of the club members are just beginning to learn how to swim, others are perfecting advanced strokes.

The American Red Cross lifeguard course includes on-line instruction, and culminates with in-person skill sessions over two-weekends on Oct. 15-16 and 23-24.

"Certification is good for two-years," said Dennany. "We're a waterfront community, so having more people who know how to keep everyone safe in, on and around the water is so vital."

Once certified, Dennany says employment opportunities will be waiting for new lifeguards at area pools, camps, and waterparks.

"Jump in and take the challenge to learn a life-long skill, she said. "These are invaluable skills that you can use with your own friends and family when you're out on a boat or enjoying the lake together."

The lifeguard class costs $100 dollars and some scholarships are available.

Individuals who complete certification and choose to work or volunteer for the Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore will have the $100 fee reimbursed after 90-days with the club.

For more information e-mail aquatics@bgclubmuskegon.com

