Bridal shop's inclusive display goes viral on TikTok

ZEELAND, Mich. — Annie Lane Bridal's TikTok videos typically get a modest amount of views.

"One hundred to, like, two hundred," says Katie Keegstra, who makes the videos for the Zeeland store.

But the latest video, posted on Monday, reached 100,000 views in less than 24 hours.

The store recently put up a new window display: A mannequin in a wheelchair with a wedding dress on. Keegstra, a high school junior, wanted to show off the inclusive display and quickly put together the video.

"As a society I don't think we think about the little things, like how is someone in a wheelchair going to go down the aisle," says Keegstra.

The video has now been seen by nearly 300,000 people, and comments are coming in from around the world.

"We've got Portugal, we've got Canada, we've got the UK," lists Keegstra.

She has been touched to see how much the simple display means to so many people worldwide.

"My favorite one was, like, I have two daughters, they're both in wheelchairs and I appreciate this so much," she says, recalling a comment on the video.

Keegstra hopes to be a wedding planner one day, and wants to continue the diverse representation. Later this year, she has a photoshoot organized with models of all different backgrounds.

"People that are in wheelchairs, people that are hearing impaired, people that are vision impaired," she says.

Keegstra is thankful for the support and hopes both the display and the video encourage people that your disabilities don't define you.

"Go try on some dresses, be a model and just be included," she says.

