Brides and venue owners excited about the return of full-sized weddings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When Governor Whitmer announced Michigan will be rolling back its capacity restrictions on large events, Brittany Disselkoen couldn't believe the news.

"I had like a brain rush of all the things I had to readjust, but was super happy and excited," says Disselkoen.

She scheduled her wedding reception at Terra Square in Hudsonville for June in hopes of restrictions loosening. But as the date got closer, she had to cancel it because of capacity limits.

"We kind of planned it for just a backyard wedding, which was not what we had hoped for but we didn't want to postpone things again," she says.

As soon as the announcement came down, Disselkoen called the venue and was thrilled the same date was still open.

"Everything always works out, but you always want it to be how you originally hoped," says Disselkoen.

Venue owners are smiling too.

The Goei Center in Grand Rapids has been able to hold events outside in a tent, but owner Bing Goei says nothing compares to being inside an intimate venue.

"The comfortableness, the air conditioning. All those kinds of amenities you couldn't get outside and outdoors," says Goei.

The Goei Center can host 400 people, but was previously limited to only 25 at a time. Goei says he refunded many couples who decided their weddings couldn't happen under those rules.

"It was a strain on us but we felt like it was the right thing to do," he says.

Now, he's excited to get back to a normal routine. And it's not just good for his business either.

"Photographers are going to get more business calls. Caterers are going to get more business calls," says Goei. "Other companies and business will be able to get back to their full capacity."

Both the Goei Center and Terra Square say they've already had people reach out to book again now that restrictions are set to be lifted.

